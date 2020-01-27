Cannabusiness

Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Weed Brand Is Not Only Beautiful, But Also Committed To Social Justice

The actor joins his friend and writing partner to expand on his burgeoning cannabis brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Weed Brand Is Not Only Beautiful, But Also Committed To Social Justice
Image credit: Eóin Noonan | Getty Images
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

It’s been nine months since Canadian actor, writer, producer, and director Seth Rogen co-founded his Cannabis brand Houseplant with his childhood friend and Pineapple Express creator and screenwriter, Evan Goldberg. Launched in April of last year, in partnership with corporate giant Canopy Growth Corporation, the Toronto-based business has managed to leave their mark by offering a variety of high quality Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains, all sold in well-designed, colorful packages.

The company has been growing steadily during 2019 and it’s not just their product rollout that’s caught the fans’ attention. The comedian recently told Forbes, Houseplant is “immensely focused on providing an elevated and educational experience that’s easy to grasp” - which is why the brand is stepping up to the table in matters of social equity and Cannabis legalization in the United States.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Teams Up With Evan Goldberg To Launch New Cannabis Brand

Fighting The Good Fight

In September, Rogen showed his support of the National Expungement Week (N.E.W.) initiative, by pointing out the injustice behind cannabis related convictions and how criminal records resulting from minor offenses can and should be expunged. The event campaign that ran throughout the U.S. was designed to provide legal relief and expungement of criminal records to 77 million Americans who suffer from the consequences of these each year. Restriction to housing, employment, education and voting rights are just some of the issues prevalent here.

The startling statistic that 87 percent of all Cannabis related arrests are tied to possession -- not distribution or manufacturing -- gives Houseplant the ability to draw awareness to flaws in the law. In Canada, the bud brand actively supports the Campaign for Cannabis Amnesty, which aims to undo the harm caused to minorities by the criminalization of Marijuana possession in the past. By petitioning the Canadian government to issue blanket pardons to anyone with an offence of simple possession, the organization hopes to level out the justice system and provide more social equity.

RELATED: 23 Celebrities In The Cannabiz

In the United States, Rogen and Goldberg also support law reform organizations such as the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), founded in 1995, and the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), which use their local and federal lobbying efforts to push through the legalization and decriminalization of Cannabis use in the country. Like Houseplant, these organizations also make a point of educating the public on Cannabis related crimes, as well as the plant’s health benefits and medicinal purposes. Hopefully the Canadian comedy experts can also use their bud business to gain more traction on these issues in the future.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news make sure to like Benzinga on Facebook

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cannabusiness

The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (1/20-1/24), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence

Cannabusiness

What You Need To Know About Whoopi Goldberg's Cannabis Ventures

Cannabusiness

The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (1/13-1/17), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence