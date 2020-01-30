Cannabusiness

Think You May Have To Lay Off Cannabis Employees? There Are Ways To Avoid It

Here's how to remain operating your cannabis business at scale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Think You May Have To Lay Off Cannabis Employees? There Are Ways To Avoid It
Image credit: via Marijuana Business Daily
2 min read
This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily

Marijuana businesses in the United States and Canada were forced to let go hundreds of workers in the second half of 2019.

The job cuts were not limited to small businesses or a specific sector of the industry, as downsizing occurred at such companies as multistate operator MedMen, advertising website Weedmaps and large Canadian producers Hexo Corp. and CannTrust.

RELATED: 6 Important Questions We Should Be Asking About Legalization

The reasons for downsizing were different for each company, though slow rollouts in multiple markets as well as an inability to find outside funding were common explanations for the 2019 layoffs.

With more job cuts expected in 2020, Marijuana Business Magazine spoke with industry stakeholders to compile some strategies that cannabis companies should consider before they take the step of laying off employees:

RELATED: States That May Legalize Weed In 2020

A quick look at job cuts among U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies in 2019 is available here.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news make sure to like Marijuana Business Daily on Facebook

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cannabusiness

6 Ways The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Streetwear

Cannabusiness

What Cannabis Industry CEOs Need To Survive In 2020

Cannabusiness

The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (1/20-1/24), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence