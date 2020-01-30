Expect manscaping products, digital kiosks, an expansion in edibles and drinks and CBD-infused everything when you visit the dispensary in 2020.

Trends come and go at a rapid pace in the cannabis market. That’s the nature of any new industry. But for 2020, a handful seem certain to emerge on the shelves at your local dispensary.

One thing you might notice are shorter lines and less people as digital kiosks move customers through the dispensary faster. There also will be even more CBD-infused goods, because it’s the one marijuana-related product that is legal from sea to shining sea.

Here’s a look at a handful of in-store dispensary trends to look for in 2020.

Dip Your Toe Into Cannabis With Low Dose Products

As the cannabis market expands, more people who may have never used marijuana want to give it a try. But they also want to control the experience rather than getting too high and having to control themselves. That’s why low dose products are the rise (sometimes called microdosing or precision dosing). Expect more low-dose products to find their way to your local dispensary’s shelves, including mints and other edibles with as little as 2.5 milligrams of THC.

Automated Budtenders Rather Than Live, Human Budtenders

Technology continues to impact the retail industry, and that includes dispensaries. Those automated checkouts you see in places such as CVS, Target and grocery store chains are starting to pop up at dispensaries. These digital kiosks allow customers to browse through selections, tap on their choice, pay for their order (most machines take credit, debit or cash) and then pick up their products at a counter.

One of the biggest companies in this area is Paywana, which makes kiosks for dispensaries operated by Curaleaf and other clients. The company lists some of the following advantages of its machines:

More orders can be taken faster

There’s no need for a POS system

Wait lines are shorter

Kiosks are effective at upselling

Improved accuracy on orders

The Expansion Of CBD Products Will Continue

With CBD legal nationwide, expect more infused edibles, lotions, oils and other products to hit the shelves at dispensaries and other locations. Edibles will likely continue to offer many different choices in addition to the already popular gummies, cookies and mints. Beverages may also hit the market, with everyone from Molson to Coca-Cola reportedly working on CBD-infused drinks. And CBD water, which began to emerge in late 2019, should continue to grow rapidly.

And while you can’t buy it at the dispensary, expect more local restaurants to offer meals that incorporate cannabis and CBD, according to WeedMaps reporting on ideas aired at the 2019 MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

Guys, Get Ready For Beauty Products Just For You

Products that appeal to women have dominated the CBD market, including every kind of skincare and cosmetics product. However, the company Sweet Earth is unveiling a new line of products for men that includes beard and face wash, shaving cream, aftershave, beard and mustache oil and styling balm.

