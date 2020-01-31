The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (1/27-1/31), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence

Discover the most influential brands in the cannabis industry with Pioneer Intelligence's marketing analytics platform.

January 31, 2020 1 min read

Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence



Introducing The Hot 25, a new weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.

