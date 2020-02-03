What's Inside The Oscar Nominees' Gift Bag? Lots Of Cannabis

Canna-companies are hoping to get their CBD and THC products in the hands of Hollywood's biggest influencers.

It's been called Hollywood's biggest night. More like Holly-weed.

When this year's nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards open up their "Everyone Wins" swag bags, they'll find a number of CBD and THC products staring right back at them. The canna-companies starring in this year's gift bag include Coda Signature chocolates, CBD Barkeep simple syrup, Hollowtips vape pen, and SHEbd balm.

The gifts, which are curated by marketing company Distinctive Assets, are valued collectively at over six-figures. All nominees received their collection before the event, which is a good thing because they might want to use some of these products to take the edge off.

In addition to cannabis-infused goodies, the Oscar nominee gift bag also includes such items as a silk kimono robe, a personal training session with a celebrity trainer, a cruise aboard an ultra-luxury yacht, hand-crafted Absinthe, something called a "smart bra", and a free urine test courtesy of a company called Peezy Midstream.

Why the Oscars?

For cannabis companies, the opportunity to be included in the Everyone Wins nominee gift bag is a giant win in their marketing efforts. Restrictions and regulations greatly impede these brands' ability to get their message out there, so they're hoping the power of influential Oscar nominees—such as Scarlett Johansson, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Quentin Tarantino, Saoirse Ronan, and Leonardo DiCaprio—will help spread the word.

Some companies are going all out. For example, Coda Signature is offering a "Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Culinary Experience," which is curated by Coda’s Head of Edibles Lauren Gockley. This "one-of-a-kind experience" includes a guided edible tasting for 8 adults (21 or older) of Coda’s cannabis-infused chocolate flavors. The experience culminates with a custom chocolate dessert inspired by the nominee’s favorite Coda Signature chocolate flavor.

"We are continually looking for creative and compliant ways to expand the conversation around cannabis and the Everyone Wins gift bags are a perfect platform," says Marji Chimes, Chief Marketing Officer. "By participating in such an iconic pop culture event, Coda Signature is bringing cannabis to center stage. Not only does the gift bag inclusion elevate Coda Signature as a luxury brand, but it also elevates cannabis as a culturally relevant industry."

Chimes says that Coda participated in the swag bag last year and was very pleased with the results. "The gift bag generated a significant buzz about the Coda Signature brand across broadcast, radio, digital and print media outlets, and it contributed to an incredibly successful launch [in California]—we reached over 100 dispensaries within two months, and are still growing fast."

This year's Oscar nominees are hoping these gifts add a little pot luck to their chances of taking home the prize.

