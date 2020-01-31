Podcast

Bold Predictions And Advice From One Of Cannabis's Biggest Investors

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, guest Ross O'Brien talks about his new book 'Cannabis Capital' and his insights into the cannabis economy.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Ross O'Brien joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast to talk about how to get your business funded in the cannabis economy—plus he offers his predictions for the industry's future. Where are we now in the Green Rush? Where are we going? O'Brien has some interesting answers.

He is the founder of Bonaventure Equity, LLC, a leading cannabis venture firm and founder of the influential Cannabis Dealmakers Summit, a national event series for investors. In addition, O'Brien just released a new book with Entrepreneur Press entitled Cannabis Capital, which gets down and dirty on everything you need to know about raising capital in cannabis. 

Related: Podcast: Cannabis Investing Tips for Non-Millionaires

