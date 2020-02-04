Legal Marijuana

Illinois Approves Its First Adult-Use Marijuana Consumption Lounge

Springfield City Council approves a marijuana consumption lounge, a crucial piece to the legalization puzzle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Illinois Approves Its First Adult-Use Marijuana Consumption Lounge
Image credit: Antwon McMullen | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Illinois just started legal recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1, 2020, but cannabis entrepreneurs are already set to open the state’s first marijuana lounge in the state capital of Springfield.

RELATED77,000 People Buy Adult-Use Cannabis On First Day Of Illinois Sales

Springfield officials have moved fast on an issue that has vexed politicians in other states, including Colorado. The first cannabis cafe in the U.S. did not open until last summer in Los Angeles.

Called The Illinois Supply and Provisions, the state's first consumption lounge is set to open in April in downtown Springfield. Visitors to the store will be able to buy marijuana and consume it on the premises. 

Alderman voices concern about the 'character' of downtown.

As has been the case in other parts of the country, the lounge led to a strong debate on both sides. In Springfield, the City Council approved a license in January for the lounge. But an alderman who opposed the license, Joe McMenamin, summed up the concerns voiced by opponents, according to NPR Illinois:

“I'm worried about the change to the character of our downtown and putting at risk our downtown with the activity created by the on-site consumption, and folks getting high and drinking, also.”

Chris Stone, a representative of the lounge owners, assured the City Council there is “some responsibility” for owners to make sure patrons get home safely. He said that includes making sure they get an Uber, Lyft or taxi ride, or that they can walk back to their hotel.

“We want to make sure they get home safely,” Stone said.

State lawmakers restricted marijuana consumption lounges in the new law

The Illinois Supply and Provisions lounge will accommodate about 150 people. The actual use of marijuana will happen in the same building but in a separate space from where dispensary sales are conducted.

To allow smoking, the state had to grant marijuana consumption lounges an exemption from the state’s anti-indoor smoking laws, modeled on the exemption granted to cigar bars.

RELATEDCannabis Lounges Are Popping Up Across the Country

Initially, state lawmakers planned to allow consumption in bars, restaurants and beauty shops, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. However, in late 2019 lawmakers changed the law to allow consumption only at dispensaries or in licensed smoke shops.

To avoid conflicts, lawmakers also prohibited ownership in dispensaries by any member of the Illinois General Assembly or their immediate family for two years after the elected official leaves office. Lawmakers added this after learning that Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, a Chicago Democrat, was leading a company that intended to enter the industry.

This is a nationwide issue that impacts renters more than owners

Lounges have slowly started to open in Alaska and Colorado, but it’s been a tough sell in many parts of the country. As things stand in most states, you can only consume marijuana in your private home. It’s not allowed in public places, restaurants, bars, and most hotels.

The law is particularly restrictive on those who do not own their home. Marijuana use is not allowed in public housing. And landlords can ban marijuana use in the apartments they own. 

Doris Turner, a Springfield alderman, brought up this issue, according to NPR. She said that “on-site lounges provide some safety for individuals who are 21 and over that want to consume a legal product, and I believe that people will be responsible and they will react and act in the same way [as] if they go downtown to a bar.”

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Legal Marijuana

Canada's Legalization Missteps, And What Entrepreneurs In The U.S. Can Learn From Them

Legal Marijuana

States That May Legalize Weed In 2020

Legal Marijuana

77,000 People Buy Adult-Use Cannabis On First Day Of Illinois Sales