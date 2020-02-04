Historically Black College Becomes First To Launch Its Own CBD Line

"Our goal with this line is to support all communities by creating access to wellness products at affordable price points."

February 4, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Green Market Report



The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, along with its partner Ilera Holistic Healthcare is launching a CBD product line called ALAFIA.

Southern is the first HBCU (Historically Black College University) to start its own CBD product line that is available for sale at dispensaries and other retail locations. ALAFIA means “Inner Peace” in the Nigerian language Yoruba.

RELATED: Making Sense Of The CBD Craze With CrossFit Legend Mat Fraser

“Southern has been a leader in agriculture and the sciences for 140 year while staying true to its mission of access,” said Ray Belton, the president of the Southern University System. “This CBD venture with Ilera encompasses all of that.”

ALAFIA is currently selling two formulated PURE CBD tinctures: Isolated CBD with 500mg for $40 and 1000mg at $80. The Full Spectrum CBD is selling at 500mg for $40 and 1000mg at $80. The first sale took place at the H&W Drug Store Dispensary in New Orleans. More products will be released soon. All of the products are legal, laboratory tested, pesticide-free and scientifically formulated.

Image Credit: ALAFIA

Ilera Holistic Healthcare CEO Dr. Chanda Macias said, “Our goal with this line is to support all communities by creating access to wellness products at affordable price points. No one should endure the stress of trying to balance a healthy lifestyle at high costs, that within itself is unhealthy. Our products offer an alternative supplement option at a reasonable price.”

Southern College was chartered in 1880 and was originally located in New Orleans. It opened in 1881 with 12 students. As the school grew, it moved to an area north of Baton Rouge in 1914. In 1947, Southern University Law School was created when LSU’s Law School refused to admit African Americans. The school had almost 7,000 students in 2019. 65% of the student body is female.

RELATED: Hemp-Based CBD Oil Won't Diminish THC's Popularity, Analysts Predict

“The launch of ALAFIA has been our vision for some time and today we are officially on the market for sale,” said Osagie Imasogie, Chairman of Ilera. “Our team of experts created a superior hemp-derived product with patients in mind. We are proud of this partnership with Southern and pleased to know our product will be available to the people of Louisiana and beyond.”