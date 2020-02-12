The Top 25 Cannabis Brands That Killed It In Marketing In 2019

These companies showed excellence in social media, earned media, and website engagnement.

It's no secret. Marketing cannabis brands is a massive challenge given the broad restrictions imposed on products containing THC.

For this reason, Green Entrepreneur has partnered with analytics company Pioneer Intelligence to analyze the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties. Every week, Pioneer gives us the top 25 performing brands of that time frame.

This list looks at the same metrics, but for the entire year of 2019. This following list recognizes the Top 25 brands in cannabis marketing in the last year, with some thoughts and tips from the marketers themselves.

The first 5 companies to be revealed on the list are Connected Cannabis, Rove Brand, Clear Cannabis Inc., Sunday Goods, and Theory Wellness.

Green Entrepreneur spoke to Rick Batenburg III, Chief Investment Officer of Clear Cannabis, Inc that made last year's excellence list by moving the needle the most on social media and across the web. Batenburg gives advice to entrepreneurs who face similar hurdles in 2020.

Can you identify a key moment in 2019 that positively impacted The Clear’s marketing efforts?

Rick Batenburg III: Although the vape crisis was damaging to the industry as a whole, we were able to educate the community and our products stood out because we have always followed the most rigorous safety standards; The Clear has never contained any of the ingredients that proved to be unsafe. The Clear has been sold since 2012 and we have never had safety issues with our products. As soon as the news broke about unsafe vapes, The Clear doubled down on marketing efforts and rose above as an industry leader.

Can you share a particular challenge your marketing team encountered in 2019, and how you overcame it?

Batenburg: Content creation is and always has been a challenge. Due to conflicting state and federal laws, advertising is not permitted in the same way as other industries. The most effective way to overcome the content creation challenge is to find creative and easy ways to have a constant flow of new material. We are fortunate enough to work with some amazing photographers on a contract basis, as well as receiving submissions from team members and The Clear Family of enthusiastic and loyal customers.

What is one piece of advice you would offer marketers to be successful in the cannabis industry today?

Batenburg: With the advent of social media and on-demand entertainment, advertising and marketing have never been more challenging because of the number of options your consumers have. They can pay to not see advertising. This means you must add value and earn the attention of your consumer base. Offer something of intrinsic value with artistic conviction. Get creative, get your hands dirty and do something unexpected to get the attention of your target demographics. Whether that's funding artists or creating guerrilla campaigns, the battle of marketing is won and lost through vulnerability and effort.

Return to Green Entrepreneur tomorrow as we announce the 1-20 brands on this list for excellence in marketing in 2019.