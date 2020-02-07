The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (2/1-2/7)
Introducing The Hot 25, a new weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.
Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.
