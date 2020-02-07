From Felon to Founder of CannaSafe

On this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast, the true story of Aaron Riley who hit rock bottom and worked his way to the top.

February 7, 2020

Aaron Riley is the president of CannaSafe, the #1 cannabis testing lab in California. But back in 2011, Aaron was the target of an undercover weed bust that landed him in jail with several felony drug charges.

This is the story of how a 19-year-old college football star lost everything only to build back his life and career working in cannabis “the right way,” We also talk about the cannabis testing industry and his take on Vapegate, which and his company’s role in breaking the news.