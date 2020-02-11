6 Convincing Reasons Why USDA Organic Certification For CBD Is The Trend To Watch

As smart consumers become more skeptical about where their CBD is coming from, they're looking for trusted resources.

February 11, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the CBD market grows, consumers are becoming more skeptical. Media reports of CBD false labeling and accusations of “snake oil” haven’t helped. Consumers are demanding more from CBD brands to prove they are what they claim to be. And that’s the way it should be!

Related: To Get Into the CBD Game, You Must Know These 8 Thing

Millions of people are turning to CBD for a natural remedy for real problems. They don’t want something that is going to hurt them if they are already in pain, and they don’t want to feel anxious about a CBD product’s ingredients if they already suffer from anxiety. The CBD industry is at risk of giving itself a bad name because of a few bad actors and lots of misinformation.

There’s only one solution to this problem: USDA organic certification. It’s not a perfect fit, and it’s not easy to achieve — but it’s the best option available for CBD brands looking to distinguish themselves as trustworthy. That’s why I expect to see more brands offering CBD products that are USDA certified organic.

Related: 10 Romantic Cannabis Products For Valentine's Day And Beyond

Here are the top 6 reasons why:

1. Quality of products

It’s pretty simple: certified organic products are better. For consumers who value products that are guaranteed to be free of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or other contaminations like petroleum products, there’s no substitute for the USDA certified organic seal.

2. Consumer appeal

Anyone who has ever shopped at a supermarket has seen the USDA certified organic seal in the produce section. Shoppers associate the USDA organic seal with higher quality fruits and vegetables. And despite the higher price, they are in high demand. The sales of USDA certified organic products is greater than $50 billion a year.

3. Product differentiator

There are too many CBD brands, and it’s increasingly difficult to distinguish one from another. The product differentiators of the past — accurate dosing, third-party lab testing, QR codes — are all now industry standard. In 2020, the USDA organic seal will the be CBD industry’s top differentiator because it’s very easy: either a product has it or it doesn’t. There are literally hundreds of CBD brands, but how many offer USDA certified organic products? Maybe a dozen.

Related: How To Know What Dosage Of CBD To Take

4. Supply chain audit

One lesser-known aspect of USDA organic certification is that the labels for any product bearing the USDA organic seal must be approved by a third-party certifier, who audits the organic product’s entire supply chain to ensure there are no contaminants. This is critical for consumers looking for CBD to help with health and wellness issues. No one wants contaminants in their CBD, and only the USDA organic seal can guarantee it.

5. The FDA

With the FDA delaying regulations on CBD, that leaves the USDA organic certification program as the only federal agency to validate CBD products. As long as the FDA stays on the sidelines, we can expect more CBD brands to work to achieve USDA organic certification.

6. Politics

The USDA organic seal on CBD products is a milestone in the decades-long fight to end cannabis prohibition. The fact that the federal government is now acknowledging the value of a cannabinoid product like CBD oil is revolutionary. Just a few years ago, it seemed unthinkable.

For these reasons and more, the CBD trend to watch in 2020 will be which brands manage to achieve USDA organic certification. It’s a crystal clear product differentiator, like a light switch: on or off. Either your CBD product is USDA certified organic—or it isn’t.