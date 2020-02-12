Is CBD An Aphrodisiac?

This Valentine's Day, you may want to reach for CBD instead of chocolates.

February 12, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's well known that Valentine’s Day is resplendent with aphrodisiac consumption. Any substance thought to heighten arousal and stimulate pleasure—such as chocolate, oysters, booze, and saffron to name a few—are sought in generous helpings. While these comestibles are standard components of V-Day, there is one lesser-known product that can help break bad habits, enrich romantic moments, and potentially elevate your health and sexual wellbeing:

CBD.

Consider it a friend with benefits.

CBD has been incorporated into just about every love-inducing-tonic this Valentine’s Day: from sweets to skincare products. But what does CBD specifically bring to these pleasure remedies? Here are some answers.

CBD eases the mind

You're sitting at the most sought after reservation in the city with your sweetheart, but stress from the preceding weeks has your mind anxiously wandering. Nothing kills the love-buzz quite like a distracted mind that can derail even the most well-intentioned partner. In this instance, CBD might be able to assist. According to research published in a 2015 National Institute on Drug Abuse article, “CBD has shown therapeutic efficacy in a range of animal models of anxiety and stress, reducing both behavioral and physiological.” While the paper states that “Rigorous clinical studies are still needed to evaluate the clinical potential of CBD,” it suggests that CBD may assist in keeping smartphones stowed, worries at bay, and allow couples to be fully present to enjoy their lover's company.

What does this mean for your love life?

A lot. Highly diverting thoughts don’t only affect a night out on the town, but can also creep into the bedroom and derail intimacy. It affects men and women alike. According to WebMD, 10 -20 percent of erectile dysfunction (ED) cases in men are caused by psychological factors. In women, negative thoughts can quell their ability to express sexuality. A 2017 Harvard Health Publishing article says that, “Stress has a particularly deleterious effect on libido, especially in women.” Between performance anxiety, sexual pressure, and even negative feelings about body image, the bedroom can be quite an anxious place. CBD may be able to reduce these feelings, open the door to increased confidence, and lead to heightened sexual connection.

CBD gives you that special feeling

In addition to mediating negative thoughts, CBD is thought to give a boost to men and women’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). The internal network, which regulates a range of body functions, is thought to boost sexual organs functionalities. How?

A 2017 article from the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health describes how “Endocannabinoids [in the ECS], a group of less well-known endogenous bioactive lipids, have such manifold immunomodulatory effects able to influence both inflammation and pain.” The ECS, which extends into sexual organs and tissue, is thought to function better through interacting with CBD. While there is still ongoing research, this could lead to increased pleasurable sensitivity, reducing pain from sex, and lead to a more installment experience with your partner.

CBD may help fertility

For couples who may be looking to ride the amorous wave and procreate this Valentine’s Day, CBD may assist in this department, too. According to 2019 research from the Journal of Ovarian Research, “While the ECS is known to modulate pain and neurodevelopment, it is also known to impact the female reproductive system.” This research indicates that a well functioning ECS system plays specific roles in vaginal components that directly relate to reproduction.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everyone is inundated with CBD options for popular romantic rituals, know that there are some potentially profound ways that it can lead to a more attuned relationship, intensify your sexual wellness, and even be part of creating a family. When you look for products to buy, seek brands that invest in third-party lab testing and other certifications to ensure you ingest only the highest quality products. That way your CBD-infused chocolate or gummy doesn’t just taste great but may offer so much more, too.