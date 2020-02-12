Power Through Your Day With Help From These CBD Products

Focus, get energized, and more with these all-natural, small-batch CBD products from Colorado.

Life as an entrepreneur gets crazy in a hurry. Sometimes, you need a little help to get through the day. Some people can get by on coffee or energy drinks but for others, that's not quite enough or doesn't quite cut to the issue. If you're looking for a little all-natural assistance, you may want to check out CBD.

While there have not been enough studies done to confirm CBD's success, many people still vouch for it. Bear in mind these THC-free products have not been evaluated by the FDA and you should still consult your doctor, as well as your local, state, and federal laws, before getting any of them.

Common Ground CBD supplements are formulated with premium full-spectrum hemp extracts farmed and formulated exclusively in small batches from Colorado farms. BALANCE uses just three natural ingredients: hemp extract, organic MCT oil, and gelatin. Each dose will give you a light boost to help you stay balanced throughout your day.

As the name suggests, WAKE is designed to help you start your day. Made from CBD, MCT oil, and terpenes, this tincture gives your body everything it needs and nothing it doesn't. Before you know it, you'll have the energy to take on your day.

Sleep is essential, and yet so few of us consistently get a good night's sleep. REST can help. Enhanced with rest-promoting terpenes, this tincture is an all-natural, safe way to tackle those restless nights. It's time to get your eight hours.

Having trouble sticking to your exercise regimen because it just plain hurts after each workout? Get back in the gym faster with RECOVER. This rub provides localized, concentrated relief that can deal with everything from back pain, joint and muscle soreness, to headaches.

When recovery rubs aren't enough, freeze the pain with FREEZE! This CBD-rich topical oil utilizes menthol-rich plant extracts to provide an intense cooling and soothing sensation to freeze pain away. It's also formulated with chamomile and frankincense for a relaxing, therapeutic effect.

We could all use a little more focus. This tasty CBD tincture is infused with organic peppermint to give you a little extra boost of clarity to help get you through your day. When you need to focus, FOCUS has your back.