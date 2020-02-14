What The Mafia Taught This Hemp Entrepreneur

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, guest Jim Higdon talks about his inspiration behind brand Cornbread Hemp.

Jim Higdon is the founder of Cornbread Hemp, a USDA-certified organic hemp company in Kentucky. In his previous life, James was author of the 2012 book The Cornbread Mafia, which tells the story of the biggest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history. He parlayed his book’s success into a journalism career, covering cannabis policy for POLITICO. Tired of covering cannabis from the bleacher seats, he got in the game in 2018, launching Cornbread Hemp, borrowing the name and also some of the learnings from that storied organization. Plus, he talks about the importance of being USDA-certified.