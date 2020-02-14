Presidential Elections

Bill Weld Resigns From Acreage Holdings

The former Massachusetts Governor says he wants to devote more time to his Presidential campaign.
Image credit: Brian Snyder/Reuters
2 min read
Bill Weld made headlines 2018 for teaming up with the likes of John Boehner to join the Acreage Holdings Board of Directors. But today he is stepping down from that position to focus on his 2020 Presidential Campaign.

Weld is an attorney and the former Republican Governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997. He announced he was running against Donald Trump in April 2019, saying: "It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag. It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln -- equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight."

Weld said in a statement today: “I have greatly enjoyed working with CEO Kevin Murphy and the other members of the Board to help Acreage grow and work toward its mission of enabling access to legal cannabis for everyone who needs it, but I feel I owe it to my supporters and the country to focus on my Presidential candidacy at this time.

Acreage Chairman and CEO, Kevin Murphy, thanked Weld for his service. “We wish him every success in the future,” said Acreage Chairman and CEO Kevin Murphy. “His contributions will be forever remembered well beyond the value he delivered to our company in helping to elevate the national dialogue on cannabis.”

Weld is a long shot to capture the Republican nomination, but he did surprisingly well in New Hampshire, capturing nearly 10 percent of the vote. 

No word as to whether Weld will return to Acreage if his campaign should fail to lead to a nomination. 

