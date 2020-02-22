True Crime

Robbers Break Into Florida Dispensary at 4:20 AM

The theives rampaged a couple of Trulieve medical marijuana dispensaries in Clearwater.
Image credit: Clearwater Police Department
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Clearwater police are asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects who broke into two medical marijuana dispensaries last Friday. The first crime occurred at the Trulieve located at 645 Bayway Blvd. and the second one occurred less than an hour later at 24639 U.S. 19. The thieves seemed to know exactly what they were doing. The second robbery was timed to happen right at 4:20 a.m. 420, of course, is the national holiday for cannabis culture. 

Surveillance footage on the Clearwater Police Facebook page shows three suspects perpetrating the crimes. Two entered the business and one stayed with the getaway car, a black Camaro. 

 

