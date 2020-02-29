Podcast

Why This Venture Capitalist Only Invests In Bad Industries

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, guest Catherine Dockery talks about her niche investment company Vice Ventures .
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Why This Venture Capitalist Only Invests In Bad Industries
Image credit: Yulia Grigoryeva | Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Vice is nice, according to this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast guest, Catherine Dockery. 

She is the founder of Vice Ventures, a seed-stage capital fund that invests in good companies operating in "bad" categories from seed to exit. A 27-year-old alum of Walmart and Bonobos, Dockery launched her own company in 2018, investing in industries like cannabis, sex-tech, alcohol, e-gambling, harm-reducing nicotine, and more. On the podcast, we talk about the opportunities in vice businesses, her predictions for the cannabis and CBD space, and how she vets her investments.

Related: Bold Predictions And Advice From One Of Cannabis's Biggest Investors

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Podcast

A Social Equity Success Story in Oakland

Podcast

What The Mafia Taught This Hemp Entrepreneur

Podcast

Bold Predictions And Advice From One Of Cannabis's Biggest Investors