Why This Venture Capitalist Only Invests In Bad Industries
Vice is nice, according to this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast guest, Catherine Dockery.
She is the founder of Vice Ventures, a seed-stage capital fund that invests in good companies operating in "bad" categories from seed to exit. A 27-year-old alum of Walmart and Bonobos, Dockery launched her own company in 2018, investing in industries like cannabis, sex-tech, alcohol, e-gambling, harm-reducing nicotine, and more. On the podcast, we talk about the opportunities in vice businesses, her predictions for the cannabis and CBD space, and how she vets her investments.
