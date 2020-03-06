The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (2/29-3/6)
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Meet The Hot 25, a weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.
Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.
RELATED: Why OxiClean's Anthony Sullivan Bought a Hemp Farm Before Launching a CBD Brand