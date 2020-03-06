The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (2/29-3/6)

The Hot 25: Discover the most influential brands in the cannabis industry with Pioneer Intelligence's marketing analytics.

March 6, 2020 1 min read

Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence



Meet The Hot 25, a weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.

