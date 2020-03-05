How To Guerilla Market Your Cannabis Brand
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Michael Scherr is an entertainer-turned-entrepreneur and founder of Aria Brands, a holding company that is both a novelty gifting product line for adults and a hemp-derived CBD consumer product line. With his creative background, Scherr has lots of creative ideas on how to market your cannabis brand for cheap. On the podcast, he talks about his most effective guerrilla marketing tactics, including dressing up as Where’s Waldo at cannabis conventions.