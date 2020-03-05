Podcast

How To Guerilla Market Your Cannabis Brand

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, serial entrepreneur Matt Scherr talks about the clever ways he markets his brands for zero dollars.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
How To Guerilla Market Your Cannabis Brand
Image credit: Matt Scherr
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Michael Scherr is an entertainer-turned-entrepreneur and founder of Aria Brands, a holding company that is both a novelty gifting product line for adults and a hemp-derived CBD consumer product line. With his creative background, Scherr has lots of creative ideas on how to market your cannabis brand for cheap. On the podcast, he talks about his most effective guerrilla marketing tactics, including dressing up as Where’s Waldo at cannabis conventions.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Podcast

Why This Venture Capitalist Only Invests In Bad Industries

Podcast

A Social Equity Success Story in Oakland

Podcast

From Felon to Founder of CannaSafe