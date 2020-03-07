Coronavirus

SXSW And Other Cannabis Events Are Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

South by Southwest's cannabis track included many big name speakers and brands.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
SXSW And Other Cannabis Events Are Cancelled Due To Coronavirus
Image credit: pcruciatti | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Marijuana Business Daily

JEFF SMITH

Three more cannabis-related conferences have been canceled or postponed, including this month’s massive South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin, Texas, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to SXSW, which had a cannabis business track that included speakers from Marijuana Business Daily, the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) postponed indefinitely the upcoming Hemp-CBD Supplement Congress that was scheduled for April 14-15 in Portland, Oregon; and the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Berlin has been moved from early April to July.

Related: Concerns Looming Over Coronavirus Impact On Cannabis Industry

The cancellation of SXSW could put pressure on other cannabis industry-related event organizers to follow suit.

The city of Austin made the decision to cancel SXSW, which was slated for March 13-22.

More than 55,000 people signed a petition on Change.org calling for the cancellation of the festival, which in 2019 drew more than 400,000 people from around the world.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” SXSW organizers posted on the event's website. “’The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place.

“We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

Organizers are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience for 2020 participants as soon as possible, according to the event’s website.

Related: How Businesses Should Handle the Coronavirus Outbreak

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Expo West Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Coronavirus

Concerns Looming Over Coronavirus Impact On Cannabis Industry

Import Export Business

How The Coronavirus Is Expected To Disrupt The Cannabis Vape Supply Chain