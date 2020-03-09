Boston Opens Up Its First Pot Shop

As the city's first recreational marijuana dispensary opens it doors, who should be its first customer? Peter Tosh's daughter.

Reggae great Peter Tosh famously sang the song, "Legalize It" so it seems like poetic justice that his daughter, Niambe McIntosh, was the first customer at the first-ever recreational cannabis shop in Boston.

I’m honored and humbled to be able to share this moment in history,” she said. “It’s a victory for all the families who have been affected by cannabis prohibition.”

Pure Oasis opened its doors this morning marking a historic day in this city known for its historic days. In a sign of the changing times, the shop is located in Grove Hall part of Dorchester, an area with a past record of harsh treatment for drug offenses, including the criminalization of marijuana. The owners, Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart, are African-American and the first recipients of the Cannabis Control Commission’s Economic Empowerment Program, which is “tasked with supporting, advocating, and facilitating policies that empower all Massachusetts residents,” and gives individuals who were disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs an advantage in opening.

“We will do our very best to be good neighbors and good business owners and great community partners,” said Kobe Evans.

Long time coming

The big event arrives more than 15 months after adult-use marijuana sales began in Massachusetts. And the state voted to legalize almost 40 months ago. The excitement is palpable and long wait times are predicted.

“There’s going to be lines, and there’s going to be cars, and there’s going to be traffic, and there’s going to be chaos, and there’s going to be confusion,” predicted Boston mayor, Marty Walsh in a press conference last Friday.

According to sources, Massachusetts made around $420 million from recreational marijuana in 2019.