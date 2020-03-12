10 CBD Products That Will Get You Through The Day

Back to school? Back to work? We get by with a little help from our cannabinoid friends.

March 12, 2020 6 min read

This story originally appeared on Miss Grass



By Jerico Lee

Oh, August. The sun’s beating down in all its glory. Summer is still at its peak. What better time to go “back to school”? I know I always associate the warmer months with sitting in lectures for hours and staying up late at night, studying.

But go back to college or work, we must. Which, after a couple of months of nice weather and a couple of national holidays, seems rude and jarring, frankly. There’s only one thing for it: cannabis and prayer.

As a helpful de-stressor and sleepy time friend, non-psychoactive CBD is kind of a no-brainer when it comes to getting you through the work or school day. And since everyone’s silver lining at this time of year is dopamine-inducing “back to school” retail therapy, why not indulge in it in a conscious, helpful way by stocking up on CBD supplies? We support your choices, youth and/or workers of today!

Whether you’re coming back to something, or never really left, here’s everything you need to get through the damn day.

Mineral’s Focus Tincture

I don’t know about you, but my mornings can be stressy if I do them wrong. Starting the day by doing something that calms the senses (and counterbalances that first coffee) is always a good idea. That makes first thing in the AM an ideal time to take a CBD tincture. Mineral’s Focus Tincture ain’t your typical stimulant—it aims to rebalance and settle your nerves, not jolt them with a jumper cable of pharmaceuticals.

Bloom Farms CBD Mini Vape

If vaporizers are more your speed, give these Bloom Farms new babies a try for a CBD, CBN and CBG. Made with un-cut oil and available in stone fruit, blackberry, mint, and natural, these recent additions to the Miss Grass shop are selling like hot cakes and they’re just as delicious. If you need a vape in your work bag at all times, start here.

Vertly CBD-Infused Lip + Skin Balm

Speaking of handbag buddies you can rely on in a pinch, Vertly’s balm is moisturizing, healing, protective, and versatile. You can put it on your lips or skin. You can take it out and smell it when you’re on deadline, for a solo calming moment. You can get it in peppermint or rose. And it contains 25mg of hemp-derived CBD. Plus, coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin E and more. You get it; it’s heaven.

Plant People CBD Capsules: Stay Sharp

OK, so work meetings or tutorials are happening, your day is in full swing, and you still feel lethargic (at best). Late capitalism, amirite? While a brain-boosting CBD capsule from the cannabis lords at Plant People won’t fix the modern burnout dilemma…it can’t hurt. And this blend includes both high-performance CBD and adaptogenic herbs, so hello more mental clarity and goodbye feeling dazed and confused.

Dr. Kerklaan Natural CBD Skin Cream

Everybody knows a reliable skin cream is the holy grail of desk draw supplies. It’s the kind of fun lil’ secret you don’t wanna share. But that’ll probably change when you add this Dr. Kerklaan staple to your stash. As far as topical relief goes, it’s your one-stop shop for dryness, irritation, inflammation, and itchies. It’s also a soothing self-care ritual in stressful times. Go on, share it with your work wife (but don’t be surprised when word gets around).

Apothecanna Extra Strength Relieving Spray

So you’ve come to the end of another hectic work or school day. What’s a modern babe to do with all this tension? Dare we say, spray it away? Cult favorites Apothecanna are Miss Grass office staples, and their Extra Strength Relieving Spray is especially coveted. Just spray the fast-acting CBD wonder on sore spots and let the essential oils and anti-inflammatory plant extracts like peppermint, juniper, and arnica, do the rest. Hmm, cooling.

Vertly CBD-Infused Bath Salts

Here we go again, obsessing over Vertly. But seriously, their bath salts are worth the hype. Their made to ease sore muscles and who doesn’t love a soak for soak’s sake? Featuring a unique combination of natural healing salts, botanical infusions—think marjoram, yarrow, and rosemary—and cannabinoids formulated to calm the mind and body, a relaxing evening sesh doesn’t get much chiller than this.

Beboe High Potency CBD Face Serum

Going to bed without putting something moisturizing on your face? That’s a no-no and you know it! This CBD-packed serum contains 300mg of the good stuff, plus 10 of the mightiest plant actives, designed to nourish and balance your skin so it can do what it does best: glow. Beboe’s newest offering is also designed to help reduce the appearance of blemishes and fine lines, repair elasticity, and encourage collagen production. That’ll do, serum. That’ll do.

Mineral’s Sleep Tincture

Now it’s officially time to hit the hay, but what ho? You can’t fall asleep, because between your phone and Netflix, you’re over-stimulated. Time to call in the big guns; Mineral’s Sleep Tincture. I personally swear by the stuff, because of its calming 1:1 blend of cannabinoids and sleep-centric terpenes. It also contains high amounts of the sleepiest cannabinoid, CBN. Get ready to feel relaxed and well-slept. So you can rise tomorrow and do it all again. Such is life.

