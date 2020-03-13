CBD Marketing Lessons From A Former Sephora Exec
Casey Georgeson's company Saint Jane is a premium CBD brand sold at such high-end retail locations as Sephora and Neiman Marcus. This is the story of why she transitioned from a successful career developing beauty and wine brands--for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Sephora, and Cupcake Vineyards--into the risky and unpredictable CBD business. Casey also talks about what working for big companies taught her about running her own company.
Photo courtesy of Lauri Levenfeld