CBD Marketing Lessons From A Former Sephora Exec

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, guest Casey Georgeson talks about how she got her high-end CBD brand Saint Jane on the shelves of Sephora and Neiman Marcus.
Image credit: Saint Jane
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
Casey Georgeson's company Saint Jane is a premium CBD brand sold at such high-end retail locations as Sephora and Neiman Marcus. This is the story of why she transitioned from a successful career developing beauty and wine brands--for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Sephora, and Cupcake Vineyards--into the risky and unpredictable CBD business. Casey also talks about what working for big companies taught her about running her own company.

Photo courtesy of Lauri Levenfeld 

