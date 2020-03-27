The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (3/20-3/27)

Discover the most influential brands in the cannabis industry across all marketing efforts and platforms.

March 27, 2020 1 min read

Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence



Meet The Hot 25, our weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.

RELATED: Cannabis Companies Donate Masks, Gloves, And Hand Sanitizer To Health Care Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Here are the top 25 cannabis brands of the week across all marketing efforts and platforms.