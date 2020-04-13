Trends

You're Stuck At Home For The Foreseeable Future. Why Not Try Micro-Dosing Cannabis?

Here are five reasons why micro-dosing cannabis at home is the move.
Image credit: R+R Medicinals on Unsplash
Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower Media
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Coronavirus pandemic has us all stressed out.

Even those of us who are healthy have had our lives upended, leaving us frustrated, confused, and panicked. When emotions are overconsuming, it can be destructive. Stress feels like a constant state of fight or flight, causing us to make irrational decisions and potentially even harming our immune systems.

While we’re all stuck inside indefinitely, why not take this opportunity to try something new that could actually bring your anxiety under control?

Now is the perfect time to start experimenting with cannabis micro-dosing. Here's why.

Micro-dosing is described as taking very small amounts of THC, from 1 milligram to 5 milligrams, to help with a variety of ailments. Studies have found hope that THC and CBD in small doses can help to ease pain, stress, anxiety, and calm the fears running through our minds.

Here are five reasons why micro-dosing can improve our mental health in stressful times.

1. Micro-dosing isn’t “getting high,” it’s for mental health

The most common misconception about cannabis is that people only take it to get high, but that can’t be further from the truth.

As a CEO and business owner, I’ve been micro-dosing THC for years to treat my ADHD, and I can say for a fact that it has been more effective than any other pharmaceutical or supplement out there—with virtually no dangerous side effects, many studies can back up.

The trick with micro-dosing is to only take a small amount of THC. In my experience, this is usually around two-and-a-half to three milligrams. By sticking to a small dose, you remain below the “psychoactive threshold”. This means you’re still able to focus and be productive while feeling the benefits of reduced anxiety and stress.

As long as you take the right dose, cannabis will instantly help you relax, let go of anxiety, and even help you to regain a sense of optimism.

2. Home is the best setting to experiment with micro-dosing

Many new consumers worry about the potential anxiety that can arise with cannabis. These concerns are easily mitigated with a safe environment and proper dose.

Since many of us are stuck at home, now is the perfect time to experiment in a safe, familiar environment. Not to mention you won’t have to worry about driving under the influence or being stigmatized for use outside your home.

As a new user, you’ll be at ease in the comfort of your own home. It removes paranoia to be in a safe setting.

3. Micro-dosing cannabis helps work performance (yes, you read that right)

Despite the stigma toward using cannabis at work, it actually helps improve focus, creativity, and workflow. With Coronavirus headlines on full blast day in and out, now is when we need the most help to tune out of distractions and stay focused.

At my company, I instituted a policy for cannabis micro-dosing that allows our employees to use cannabis during the day as long as they take complete responsibility around their dose. Meaning, they must commit to remaining below the “psychoactive threshold" and only use cannabis to improve their performance. As a result, many of our employees have seen tons of benefits from micro-dosing, and I haven’t had to fire a single person for overuse.

While you’re stuck working at home anyway, you might be surprised to find that micro-dosing cannabis actually helps you stay on task. If you're an executive considering a company policy for micro-dosing, it might end up greatly improving your work and company.

4. Taking THC is healthier than other alternatives

In stressful times, we tend to look for unhealthy mediums to relax. These are the "vice industries." From drinking alcohol to taking Xanax, smoking cigarettes, binge eating—these are all potentially extremely unhealthy coping mechanisms that lead to more stress.

Cannabis micro-dosing is a much healthier alternative with less side-effects and more benefits. It won’t cure all your worries and stress, but it certainly helps without the potential damage to your overall health and well-being. 

5. Most importantly, you will laugh 

When you consume THC, even in small doses, you will feel lighter, happier and much less stressed. This usually leads to jokes, laughter and an overall improved sense of well-being.

Consider this—you’re already in an altered state of consciousness from all the fear, so you might as well continue down the path and experiment with cannabis. I’ve certainly found that using cannabis during difficult times can open up transformational insights that help improve your quality of life, which is much needed at a time like this. 

Cannabis = wellness. 

Max Simon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower Media, the global leader in cannabis education and training.

