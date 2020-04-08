The Cannabis Industry Mourns Loss Of CBD Advocate Charlotte Figi

Inspiring child CBD advocate Charlotte Figi has passed away due to complications from coronavirus COVID-19. She was 13 years old.

April 8, 2020 3 min read

The cannabis industry is in mourning the death of Charlotte Figi.

The 13-year-old was born in Colorado Spring, Colorado. From a young age, Charlotte became an inspiring face of hope for cannabis treatment due to her diagnosis of Dravet Syndrome, which is a rare and severe form of intractable epilepsy. She grew to be one of the world's most forefront advocates for the advancement of CBD and cannabis medical treatment in her lifetime.

RELATED: How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Videos showing the aid that CBD offered Charlotte circled the world, sparked notably by an appearance on CNN in 2013. Her family, her father Matt Figi alongside his 6 brothers, launched a CBD company that is Charlotte's namesake — Charlotte's Web or CW Hemp. Today, CW Hemp is one of the largest CBD operators in the country today, posting revenue of $95 million in 2019.

The Colorado Sun first reported that Charlotte passed away from health complications related to coronavirus COVID-19. Her death was announced on Facebook late Tuesday, April 7, 2020, on the social media account of her mother, Paige Figi.

The announcement wrote:

This is Nichole writing to update you for Paige, Greg and Matt. Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love. Please respect their privacy at this time. Posted by Paige Figi on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

An outpouring of love and condolences from the health and cannabis communities followed. There were very few people, let alone children, who had a bigger impact on cannabis reform across the world. Following her family's honesty, the viral videos and messages of hope, Charlotte's story sympathetically appealed to the hearts and minds of those in regulatory power to see cannabis and cannabidiol's healing benefits.

The company posted an In Memoriam, which says: "What began as her story, became the shared story of hundreds of thousands, and the inspiration of many millions more in the journey of their betterment. Charlotte was and will be, the heartbeat of our passion, and the conviction that the dignity and health of a human being is their right."

"She was a light that lit the world. She was a little girl who carried us all on her small shoulders," the In Memoriam continued. It also made note of the impact her mother Page Figi had on her advocacy, health, and life's journey.

Charlotte is survived by her family: Paige, Matt, Greg, Max, and Chase Figi.