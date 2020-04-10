Podcast

5 Safe Solutions To The Cannabis Cash Problem

On this week's Green Entrepreneur podcast, Eric Kaufman of Dama Financial talks about how cannabis companies can get access to safe banking.
Image credit: Dama Financial
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

What do cannabis entrepreneurs do with all that cash when banks refuse to work with them? That's one of the many questions Green Entrepreneur Editor In Chief Jonathan Small poses to his guest Eric Kaufman, who is Chief Revenue Officer for Dama Financial.

Dama provides access to secure banking for cash-intensive businesses such as cannabis. Their services include cash management, access to online and mobile-friendly bank accounts, cashless and now contactless payment solutions, and even armored guards and vehicles. In an in-depth interview, Eric talks about the challenges cannabis companies face, what they can do about that, and what the future holds.

 

