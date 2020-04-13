Finance

Free Webinar | April 15: What Cannabis Companies Need to Know About The Federal Stimulus Package

Join us as our expert walks through the potential benefits of Congress's $2 trillion plan to cannabis entrepreneurs and employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Free Webinar | April 15: What Cannabis Companies Need to Know About The Federal Stimulus Package
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join us on April 15 at Noon PST / 3PM EST as Steve Schain, a senior attorney at the Hoban Law Group, walks through the potential benefits of Congress’s $2 trillion plan to cannabis entrepreneurs and employees.

Register Now

Steve Schain chairs the global cannabis law firm Hoban Law Group's Pennsylvania and New Jersey practice and chairs its Financial Services Group.

 

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Cannabis

Why Your Cannabis Business Needs an Exit Strategy Even Before You Enter the Marketplace

Pitching Investors

Seeking Investment? Cannabis Entrepreneurs Need To Answer These Five Questions