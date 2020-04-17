The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (4/11 - 4/17)
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Meet The Hot 25, our weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.
Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.
RELATED: This Tiny Country May Become The Next European Cannabis Superpower
Here are the top 25 cannabis brands of the week across all marketing efforts and platforms.