The Best CBD Oils for Stressed-Out Entrepreneurs

I was born in the ’80s and was a teenager in the late ’90s and early 2000s, and it still boggles my mind that weed is legal in most states. Back in the day, I had a pager and was one of those young knuckleheads running around selling it illegally, so I am still in awe that people can go to dispensaries and get weed delivered, seeing as how I had been arrested for doing that in the past.

Speaking of lockup, quarantine has encouraged people to turn to vices like excessive drinking and eating more. We’re at a stage where a lot of that behavior is starting to catch up with us, but whether it’s dieting, replacing drinking with calming tea, or going on a tolerance break, there are plenty of ways to start reckoning with bad habits. One popular trend worth implementing into your routine right now is CBD, which I recently started using off and on at night to help recover from my crazy workouts. In doing so, I did a ton of research to figure out what brands were best, and which products I liked most. My article comes from this research and the dozens I tried.

Whether you’ve used CBD before or not, this might be the year you start exploring how its potential could benefit you. That’s why I’ve put together this shortlist of top CBD oils to consider, based on quality and taste.

Verma Farms

This past year, Verma Farms crept up into the national limelight for its CBD offerings, winning over noteworthy critics and fans across the board. I actually sat down with the owner on my Entrepreneur podcast recently to discuss the brand (listen to previous episodes here). Verma came recommended by a bunch of my founder and entrepreneur peers, and I’ve seen them around on various media outlets, so it wasn’t a completely new brand to me. Although oil was their first product, the latest iteration they’ve upgraded to is a runaway hit, complete with an array of flavors that any and everyone could get down with. Along with popular choices like Mint, Natural, and Lemon-Lime, they’ve also included Strawberry, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango and Peach, adding in one of the better fruit varieties we’ve seen on the market. Since most fruit flavors contain an overwhelming amount of sweetness to them, Verma Farms avoids that with a rounder, more robust flavor profile. And considering they’re made with organic, all-natural ingredients, you don’t want to skimp on what’s pure about the oil overall.

Premium Jane

I first heard of Premium Jane from a friend who does CrossFit. The thing I like most about them is how much they offer a premiere experience at honest, entry-level pricing, with their CBD oil only adding to that reputation. With dosages ranging from 300 mg to 1,000 mg, Premium Jane’s flavors include Citrus, Mint, Natural and Mint Chocolate, all of which boast great flavor without going overboard. Sourced from organic Oregon hemp, Premium Jane keeps it simple with their flavoring and ingredients, and you get everything you pay for, hands down.

Spruce

Spruce is a brand that doesn’t hold back on being catered towards the seasoned CBD user. Coming in with a 750 mg and 2,400 mg bottle, their Full Spectrum oil is a force to be reckoned with, dosing in at around 25 mg and 80 mg per dropper. An incredibly popular brand for how potent their all-natural, organic CBD oil is, this is a family run company that puts a lot of love into their product. If stepping up your experience level with CBD has been on the itinerary, then Spruce might be the perfect solution for brightening things up.

CBDfx

One of the most popular names in the business, CBDfx definitely has its product lineup for CBD oil on lockdown. Offering a range of naturally-flavored tinctures from 500 to 1,500 mg, they additionally also offer Blueberry Pineapple Lemon, Lychee Lemon Kiwi and Lemon Lime Mint varieties. A favorite choice for an MCT Oil-based Full-Spectrum product, CBDfx is notorious for rapid absorption. Check them out if you’re looking for a brand that’s tried and true, making a pretty straightforward product for the price.

Fab CBD

Another great company if you’re looking for an easy to use, straightforward line of CBD oils, Fab CBD focuses on selection. They offer Natural, Berry, Vanilla, Citrus and Mint flavorings, with all available in 300 mg to 2,400 mg. Sourcing organically from Colorado, this full-spectrum variety comes in at an affordable entry of $39, which is perfect for those who haven’t gotten that deep into CBD. My workout partner actually uses their product every night to help heal ease his muscle soreness.

Medterra

One of the more forward brands when it comes to product advancement in products, Medterra is definitely more than meets the eye. While they offer flavoring for their broad-spectrum selection of tincture in either 1,000 mg or 2,000 mg, Medterra also impressively is getting set to launch a CBG + CBD tincture as well. To round out their oil inventory is an isolate that ranges from 500 to 3,000 mg in strength. Not trying to win you over by being excessively flashy, Medterra offers a straight-up great product that speaks for itself. And although their price point is slightly higher than some, it’s competitive for the quality in the end.

Rosebud

Rounding out my list is Rosebud, which offers three strengths from its artisanal line of CBD. All sized out in half or full ounces, it’s clear Rosebud is made by true cannabis fans, which is apparent in their wide range of pricing as well. Definitely a brand designed for the connoisseur, Rosebud doesn’t skimp on getting everyone in on the rotation, providing enough options for everyone to go around.

Even though I don’t party like I did when I was younger, I’m pretty sure this list would make even Snoop and Tommy Chong happy, and will hopefully help you relax during the high tension of quarantine.