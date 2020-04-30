Will Edibles Become More Popular After The Pandemic?

This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast



The pandemic has made different states question what constitutes as an essential business, with many allowing marijuana dispensaries to continue to operate. A lot of these businesses reported an increase in sales once the shelter in place orders were announced, claiming that a some costumers prioritized edibles.

Eaze, a cannabis delivery company that operates in California, reports that there’s been a 30% increase in edible sales. Sales of flower and vapes have decreased from 25% to 17%, and 33% to 25% respectively.

While this change might be temporary due to how easy it is to store edibles and to people’s fears of harming the health of their lungs, it’s one that makes a lot of sense in the long term. Experts believe that once quarantine ends people should remain vigilant of the coronavirus, taking the necessary sanitary measures and keeping an eye on their health.

Although there’s been no reported link between getting the coronavirus and cannabis use, doctors claim that any harm that occurs on the lungs can increase the odds of developing strong symptoms if COVID-19 is contracted. “Based on prior studies with other pulmonary infections, both bacterial and viral, it is highly likely that cigarette smoking and vaping will increase the risk of coronavirus pneumonia and increase its severity, though we don’t know to what extent,” Dr. Michael Matthay told the San Francisco Gate.

The coronavirus’s impact on the world and the cannabis industry has been significant. This past 4/20, different cannabis advocates took the opportunity to encourage people to stay home and to avoid gatherings, which have long been some of the most popular ways of consuming cannabis. Until a coronavirus vaccine is found, smoking weed in groups is yet another way of contracting the disease.

While edibles are not liked by everyone due to their strong and temperamental highs, it is common for long time marijuana users to begin with flower and evolve into edibles as a way of protecting their lungs and reducing the odds of couch-lock inducing highs, which are common when dabbing, vaping or smoking flower.

Edibles are not as popular as flower yet, but maybe a pandemic is enough to change some people’s minds and to reshape the way in which the cannabis industry develops and markets their products.