Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | May 6: How to Stay Calm and Productive

Katie Stem, co-founder of Oregon-based Peak Extracts, offers five helpful tips on how to stay both calm and productive in these uncertain times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Free Webinar | May 6: How to Stay Calm and Productive
Image credit: Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The coronavirus pandemic has radically changed the way we do business each day. Katie Stem the co-founder of Oregon-based Peak Extracts offers five helpful tips on how to stay both calms and productive in these uncertain times, including limiting news exposure, self-care, and making schedules.

Register Now

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 29: Cutting Costs in Times of Crisis

Crisis Management Series

What Cannabis Companies Need to Know About The Federal Stimulus Package

Sales

People Are Spending Their Stimulus Checks On Cannabis