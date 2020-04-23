Free Webinar | April 29: Cutting Costs in Times of Crisis
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
These are uncertain and difficult times for all businesses. Many company leaders are being forced to grapple with the question: Where do I make cuts in the company that I worked so hard to grow? Codie Sanchez, a managing director and partner at Entourage Effect Capital, gives useful advice on where to cut costs during a crisis. Entourage is private equity firm that specializes in investing in the cannabis industry.