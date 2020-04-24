Podcast

The World's First Cannabis Breathalyzer May Be A Game Changer

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, guest Dr.Mike Lynn talks about Hound Labs' potentially revolutionary invention.
The World's First Cannabis Breathalyzer May Be A Game Changer
Image credit: Hound Labs Inc
Dr. Mike Lynn is the founder of Hound Labs, which manufactures the world’s first marijuana breathalyzer. Called The Hound, the device uses technology that makes it 1 billion times more sensitive than today’s alcohol breathalyzers. It works by identifying recent (not past) marijuana use by measuring THC in breath. The invention could be a game-changer for law enforcement and employers to address marijuana safety concerns without unjustly accusing people who are using cannabis responsibly.

In addition to being a green entrepreneur. Dr. Lynn is a practicing ER physician and teacher at a premier trauma center in Oakland, CA, He also worked for 10 years as a venture capitalist specializing in medical devices and biotechnology. Dr. Lynn is currently a reserve deputy sheriff and a fully qualified and active SWAT team member.

