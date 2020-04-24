The World's First Cannabis Breathalyzer May Be A Game Changer
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Dr. Mike Lynn is the founder of Hound Labs, which manufactures the world’s first marijuana breathalyzer. Called The Hound, the device uses technology that makes it 1 billion times more sensitive than today’s alcohol breathalyzers. It works by identifying recent (not past) marijuana use by measuring THC in breath. The invention could be a game-changer for law enforcement and employers to address marijuana safety concerns without unjustly accusing people who are using cannabis responsibly.
In addition to being a green entrepreneur. Dr. Lynn is a practicing ER physician and teacher at a premier trauma center in Oakland, CA, He also worked for 10 years as a venture capitalist specializing in medical devices and biotechnology. Dr. Lynn is currently a reserve deputy sheriff and a fully qualified and active SWAT team member.