Nation's First Drive-Thru To Offer Two Essential Services: Food And Cannabis

April 24, 2020 3 min read

Meet the first drive-up business in the country where you can legally order both food and cannabis.

This historic transaction is possible at the OG Cannabis Cafe in Hollywood, California, which opened up for drive-up cannabis and restaurant menu offerings on Thursday, April 23. Adults age 21-and-up can preorder cannabis items, while all ages may order the restaurant menu items, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

In order to pivot, the OG Cannabis Cafe has been working with the city of West Hollywood to find a way to offer curbside cannabis and food to its consumers. The pick-up happens within the OG Cannabis Cafe's gates on the restaurant's La Brea property.

You can order both cannabis and food off of the cafe's online menu (food is located under accessories). Popular menu items include Sriracha buffalo cauliflower wings ($15), parmesan herb fries ($10), and vegan nachos ($17).

Cannabis items available for purchase include everything from prerolls and packaged eighths, to edibles, vapes, and concentrates, from California cannabis brands like Pure Beauty, The Cure Company, 3C Farms, Glass House Farms, A Golden State, and more.

An employee checks out a customer curb-side at the OG Cannabis Cafe. (Image credit: OG Cannabis Cafe)

It was mandated by Los Angeles that any sit-in part of a restaurant be closed on March 16, 2020. If the OG Cannabis Cafe were only a dispensary, it would have been able to stay open, following social distancing protocols, as a walk-in space. But because it is technically a restaurant with cannabis consumption, the first-of-its-kind, that means the doors had to close.

"While marijuana is deemed essential, the cafe had to close because it's a restaurant as opposed to a dispensary," says Ami Gan, a representative of the OG Cannabis Cafe. "The team has worked with the city of West Hollywood to find a safe way to operate during this global pandemic."

The company is taking every health precaution for its drive-thru. "The safety of our staff and guests is a top priority. Employees have their temperature taken before entering cafe premises, gloves and masks are worn at all times, hourly handwashing, the social distancing of staff, and guest interactions," Gan says. When paying by credit card, the OG Cannabis Cafe will give consumers an alcohol wipe in order to sanitize after each transaction.

The curbside solution is one stoner silver-lining. With a side of fries.