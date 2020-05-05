Here Are 15 Cannabis Products Mom Will Love

May 5, 2020 9 min read

Cannabis is moving towards accessibility to the masses. The masses include your mama.

Cute, balanced, and eclectic products that contain both THC and cannabidiol (CBD) are a great way to show Mom you care about her wellness and health, and that you think she's cool (because she is). Plus, they are easier to find than ever.

Here are 15 Mom-friendly cannabis items on the market if you're looking to give the gift of weed this Mother's Day (and beyond):

Subtle Tea

This brand has Mother's Day written all over it. Subtle Tea from VCC Brands is available in both THC and CBD varieties. The effortlessly cool cannabis tea lineup is formulated with both broad-spectrum THC and full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD. The CBD Subtle Teas are available in three flavors: Jasmine Green Tea with Lychee, White Peach Tea with Cardamom, and Ginger White Tea with Fuji Apple. Mom will be pleased to learn the zero-calorie, subtly sweet tea contains no sugar nor artificial sweeteners. It works particularly well for beginners, as Subtle Tea comes in three THC-CBD ratio mixtures and micro-dosed options: 10 milligrams THC, a 1:1 ratio with 5 milligrams THC and 5 milligrams CBD, as well as broad-spectrum Subtle Tea dosed at 25 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD per bottle.

Availability: California

Price: CBD tea costs $7-8, while THC teas available in California dispensaries for $8-10.

Bath Bomb Trio from 19Forty

Soak it up. 19Forty, a popular cannabis company born in California, is offering a Mom-worthy bath bomb trio. The bath bombs come in both THC and CBD-infused sets and offer three organic, subtle scents: Lemongrass, English Rose, and Muscle Melt. Each bomb is 25 milligrams of CBD and the set amounts to 75 milligrams total and up (with varying doses, depending on your needs). You can shop their CBD items online, just in time for the holiday weekend.

Availability: California, United States

Price: Prices range depending on milligrams, CBD bomb trios beginning at $34.99

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries from Satori

Made by Chef Matt Kulczycki with chewy Alpine strawberries sourced from Italy, Satori Chocolate's milk chocolate-covered strawberries are divine. Satori's entire edibles lineup speaks to Mom's desire for a sleek, convenient microdose option. Other compelling products from Satori include mints, dark chocolate-covered blueberries, sweet and savory almonds in dark chocolate, and more. In the gold tin, their new Fast-Acting Strawberries are my personal favorite. The 3 milligrams of THC per bite chocolates are made with a new formula that Mom would feel in as soon as 20 minutes, compared to a few hours-wait traditional edibles may have. As a Satori representative explains, "VESIsorb enables phytocannabinoids and other fat-soluble nutrients to absorb more efficiently, enabling euphoric effects to be felt comparatively quickly versus the two-hour onset time for traditional cannabis edibles." The taste alone is worth writing home about.

Availability: California

Price: Beginning at $20

Sea Salt CBD Caramels from Mello

Wellness reigns at Mello, one CBD company Mom will love. Their sea salt CBD caramels offer 15 milligrams of CBD per piece, which Mello explains are the ideal daily dose for helping consumers in everything from mood, to inflammation, to sleep. CBD accessibility is no joke to Mello. The company uses no solvents, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers in any of its products. They also contain no fillers, preservatives, or additives, and Mello says, "each batch is third-party tested to ensure their CBD quality is consistent and effective." The company is running a buy one box for you, get one for mom special until Mother's Day this year, May 10, 2020.

Availability: United States

Price: $50

Good Day and Good Night from Prismatic Plants

Prismatic Plants brings its Yin and Yang elixirs to the masses in a duo set this Mother's Day. The Day and Night set offers you the chance to try both for a few bucks off. These beloved CBD tinctures with a coconut oil base are made with a long list of healing organic herbs and adaptogens. On top of 10 milligrams of CBD and 3 milligrams of CBDa per dropper serving, some plant medicine you will find in Good Day include Schisandra Berry, Bacopa Leaf, Asian Ginseng Root, Rhodiola Root, Holy Basil Leaf, and Rosemary. Meant for winding-down and relaxation, Good Night has Reishi Fruiting Body, Oatstraw Aerial Parts, Ashwagandha Root, Valerian Root, California Poppy Aerial Parts, Skullcap Aerial Parts, alongside 10 milligrams of CBD and .3 milligrams of CBN, which has been shown in new research to regulate sleep.

Availability: United States

Price: $70 per, $135 for the set

Symphony Bath Bombs from Coda Signature

If they're good enough for Lady Gaga and Meryl Streep, they're good enough for Mom. After getting included in the “Everyone Wins” gift bags for Academy Award nominees in February 2019, Coda Signature, the luxe cannabis brand currently on shelves in Colorado, will soon be available in California. Its 3-pack of bath bombs is decadent, indeed. Each bath bomb contains 15 milligrams of CBD and 15 milligrams of THC; the scents are “Calm” with lavender and cedarwood; “Balance” with patchouli and rose geranium; and “Uplift” with grapefruit, black pepper, and rosemary.

Availability: Colorado

Price: $30

CBD Skin Care Galore

There are so many lovely, luscious CBD skin care companies to choose from, we couldn't list just one. Here's a handful of CBD skin-care offerings that Mom will undoubtedly adore: Saint Jane, Kana Skincare, The Lord Jones, JL Essencials, Leela, Herbivore, Yuyo Botanics, Dr. Kerklaan, to name a few. Mom would also love the Massage Oil and Repair Remedy from White Fox Nectar, as well as the 150 milligram CBD & Honey Sugar Scrub from Life Elements. Slather it all on. You can't go wrong.

Availability: United States

Price: $30-$150

Gentle Green Tea from Stillwater

Tea is such a warm, welcoming way to imbibe cannabis. Stillwater makes some of the most mom-worthy THC and CBD beverages around. The Colorado-based cannabis company has a line of water-soluble THC and CBD products that come in conveniently familiar, yet innovative, little packages. Stillwater's Gentle Green Tea is a favorite, with green tea sourced from Darjeeling, India, and a ratio of 10 milligrams of CBD and a half-milligram of THC per tea bag. Delish!

Availability: Colorado

Price: $22

Transdermal Patch from Mary's Medicinals

What better gift to give than the gift of healing? These discreet, 2-square-inch painkilling topical patches have been known to work wonders on relieving pain-points on this writer. Each patch starts to work in about 30 minutes and lasts about 8-12 hours, according to Mary's Medicinal's website. Patches come in six varieties of cannabinoid types, one of the most popular is 20 milligrams of THC, and can be found in many medical and recreational markets across the country.

Availability: Washington, California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.

Price: $9-12

CBD Bath Bombs from Cannabombz

Veteran CBD beauty line Cannabombz is one of the originals. It is also among the strongest CBD bath bombs available on the market, offering 300 milligrams of CBD in their “large” size, in every scent, for $15. Scents include “Sweetest Dreams,” made with lavender, chamomile and tea tree; as well as “Mermaid Lagoon” with eucalyptus, jasmine and topped with Dead Sea Epsom salts. Cannabombz are made exclusively with hemp-derived CBD so you can get one shipped to you anywhere in the country. Pretty sweet.

Availability: United States

Price: $10-30

Honey Pot THC Honey

Honey is a lovely way to introduce Mom to the benefits of THC. It's easy to dose and a convenient addition to any cupboard. It goes great with tea. Honey Pot's cannabis is cultivated by a second-generation farmer. Each bottle is made from a mixture of California wildflower honey (local to specific regions its sold in Los Angeles and San Francisco), cold-pressed virgin coconut oil, and cannabis oil. And Honey Pot's 100 milligram bottles can last quite a while.

Availability: California

Price: $43

Go Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans by 1906

Colorado's 1906 delivers in quality, consistency and stunning packaging in its “Go” dark chocolate-covered coffee beans. Lovingly called the “mommy dose” for the 5 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD per bean, with each package containing 20 beans. Made with Strava coffee beans and a sativa-like strain, these beans could be great for small doses before doing daily activities, such as working out and gardening.

Availability: Colorado

Price: $16-$25

Herbal Bliss Bath Salts from Life Flower

Super-decadent and $40 a jar, just a spoonful of Herbal Bliss goes a long way. Along with pink Himalayan sea salt in every 16-ounce jar, you will find 500 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD plus a rose quartz crystal, rose petals, calendula, lavender, and jasmine. The aroma is lovely and the pain-killing CBD is even lovelier. Since it's hemp-derived CBD, it's available across the U.S.

Availability: United States

Price: $40

CBD Capsules

Exchanging traditional painkillers for CBD capsules can be a life-changing experience. Preach the cannabis capsule gospel to Mom with this handful of CBD and THC capsule options. Dr. Robbs Mom Formula Tablets contain a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio; Plus CBD Oil is affordable and always a good brand for Mom, since it looks like your standard vitamin bottle; CBDistillery has a great 900 milligram capsule bottle (and a Mother's Day gift set); Care By Design has a softgel pack in which each dose contains 10 milligrams of CBD. Mary's Nutritionals also offers CBD and CBN Capsules that fit right into Mom's ritual.

Availability: California, United States

Price: $26-$75