Economic Conditions

How Legalizing Marijuana Could Help Kick-Start The US Economy

There's a strong case that U.S. marijuana legalization could help the economy recover from 30 million jobs lost.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
How Legalizing Marijuana Could Help Kick-Start The US Economy
Image credit: via Benzinga
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

As shelter-in-place orders drag on and the U.S. economy limps through the second quarter, investors, economists and politicians are asking important questions about what the post-outbreak economy will look like and how quickly the U.S. can replace the 30 million jobs it has lost in 2020.

Many Americans have been turning to cannabis to help them get through the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak, but there’s a strong case that U.S. marijuana legalization could help the economy recover as well.

RELATED: Introverts, Marijuana, And Getting High During the Coronavirus

Throughout the downturn, states like Michigan and California have deemed cannabis an “essential” product not subject to mandatory shutdowns. In fact, cannabis sales have skyrocketed in many of those locations.

Yet these businesses deemed to be essential by local and state governments are still illegal on a federal level. On Tuesday, DataTrek Research co-founder Jessica Rabe said the cannabis industry has several unique characteristics that could be extremely beneficial to an economy trying to get back on its feet.

Join Us: Cannabis Investing Conference!

Our first virtual conference on June 1st will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space, as well as the opportunity to network 1 on 1 with other attendees and speakers. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

Click here to get your ticket before we sell out. 

In states in which marijuana is decriminalized, the industry has provided a job boom. For example, there are now as many cannabis workers in Nevada as there are bartenders, according to Leafly. Massachusetts has more cannabis workers than hair stylists and cosmetologists.

Economics Of Cannabis

Rabe estimates that legalizing marijuana on a federal level could add 170,000 jobs in the states of New York and New Jersey alone.

At the same time, many of these jobs are relatively high-paying and do not require even a college degree, she said. According to Glassdoor, the median salary for a legal marijuana job in the U.S. in January 2019 was $58,500.

Rabe said she wouldn’t be surprised to see more politicians turn to cannabis as the U.S. recovers from the outbreak.

RELATED: DEA Proposes Rules To Allow For Expansion Of Marijuana Research In U.S.

“Legalizing sales of recreational marijuana could add tens of thousands of high paying, quality jobs at all education levels in states across the US. Aside from tax revenue, this is another reason large US states like New York that have been deeply affected by the virus may try to speed up legalization,” she said.

Benzinga’s Take

One way for investors to play the boom in cannabis demand in legalized states and a potential outcry for U.S. federal legalization heading into the 2020 election is to buy U.S. multistate operators.

Earlier this month, Alan Brochstein, author of the 420 Investor and founding partner of New Cannabis Ventures, told Benzinga that MSOs Cresco Labs Inc (OTCQX: CRLBF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF) are the safest bets for cannabis investors in the current environment.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

Important Lessons From A Profitable Cannabis Company

Streaming

10 Movies and TV Shows Every Cannabis Entrepreneur Should Watch

Work-Life Balance

Introverts, Marijuana, And Getting High During the Coronavirus