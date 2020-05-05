Quality Assurance

How To Know If You're Buying High Quality Marijuana

When it comes to finding good quality marijuana flower, there's a lot more to focus on than just THC levels and strain.
How To Know If You're Buying High Quality Marijuana
Image credit: Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash
3 min read
This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast

Smoking weed and having fun is easy. It’s only once you get to know the plant and have had different experiences with it that you start to grow interested in the details and how it can produce different effects. Although we don’t normally think about it, there’s more to weed than the strain and THC content.

Buying marijuana can be an intimidating experience if you don’t have the right knowledge, but there are ways of making more informed purchases.

Use your senses

High quality flower, no matter what it’s made of, should have a strong and pleasant smell. The buds should also look fresh and healthy, with the best products showing off different kinds of colors. The feel of the bud should be spongy, with stems that snap when cracked and that don’t crumble when touched. Something that might be easier to notice is low quality flower, which shouldn’t look as bright and might have brown spots. Poor quality flower shouldn’t smell as ripe and should feel dusty or almost wet to the touch.

It’s not all about THC

The best type of cannabis isn’t the one with the highest percentage of THC. Cannabis is a complex plant, made up of different elements, all of which play a part on your high. A cannabis batch where there’s high THC content and not much else might lead to highs that are one dimensional or paranoid and anxious.

Harvest dates and packaging matter

While the quality, texture, smell and feel of marijuana might be hard to grasp when visiting a dispensary, there are other factors that are easier to spot and that indicate whether a product is high quality or not. Harvest dates and product packaging matter. Always check the printed date since marijuana tends to lose its effect the more that time passes, losing most of their terpenes within a period of six months. Packaging should also be accounted for, with plastic bags tending to destroy the trichomes on the outer surface of the plant. Glass jars tend to preserve the quality of the flower.

Keep trying

At the end of the day, what matters most is your experience with the plant. If you have had a great experience with a particular kind of cannabis flower, write down the name of it and the effects it produced, whether the high was uplifting or creative. The more you do this, the more you can talk it out with your budtender, explore similar types of cannabis and return to products that have worked for you in the past.

