Free Webinar | May 20: Al Harrington On How To Be An Effective Leader
Join former NBA player and founder of Viola Brands Al Harrington in a discussion about how to be an effective leader in times of crisis.
Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- Al’s definition of a true leader
- Why leadership is more important now than ever.
- How Al has brought his company and his community together
- What the pandemic has shown us about being an effective vs failed leader?
- What leadership lessons he takes with hims from his years on the court as a professional athlete playing at the highest level.
Al Harrington was inspired to start Viola by his grandmother who found relief for her glaucoma after using cannabis. He worked with a team of industry leaders to create a cannabis brand that is founded in purpose. Not just a figurehead, Al oversees the carefully curated cultivation, extraction, and production processes. In 2018, Al launched Harrington Wellness, a company that manufactures non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, as well as a third company Butter Baby, that makes cannabis edibles. All three companies are under the Harrington Group umbrella.