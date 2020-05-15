Coronavirus

Marijuana Banking Legislation Included In The New COVID-19 Relief Bill

The House included marijuana business relief in the latest coronavirus aid bill, but advocates question if lawmakers went far enough.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Marijuana Banking Legislation Included In The New COVID-19 Relief Bill
Image credit: Warchi | Getty Image via The Fresh Toast

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast

Business is hurting due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the cannabis industry. Marijuana businesses big and small have asked for federal relief amid the crisis, just like other U.S. companies have received. Due to the plant’s federally illegal status, many marijuana companies were denied relief assistance by the Small Business Administration, even as state operators deem these same businesses “essential.”

RELATED: The 35 Most Influential Women In Cannabis

As the federal government prepares the next rollout of coronavirus aid, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a new plan that includes improved access to financial services for the regulated marijuana industry. The legislation is identical to the SAFE Banking Act, which protected banking institutions that provided loans, accounts, and other services to legitimate marijuana businesses.

“On behalf of the legal cannabis industry, we commend the congressional leadership for prioritizing public health and safety by including sensible cannabis banking policy in this legislation,” Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), told The Fresh Toast in a statement.

“Our industry employs hundreds of thousands of Americans and has been deemed ‘essential’ in most states,” he continued. “It’s critically important that essential cannabis workers are not exposed to unnecessary health risks due to outdated federal banking regulations.”

RELATED: Federal Marijuana Legalization Necessary For Coronavirus Bailouts

The relief bill, named the HEROES Act, still won’t allow the cannabis industry access to SBA loans and assistance. Marijuana advocacy group NORML fears that if the legislation passes, it will accelerate the consolidation of the industry and push out small businesses from competing. As NOMRL noted, more than 240,000 American workers make up the cannabis industry and the majority of these companies are small to medium size.

Image Credit: Anton Petrus | Getty Images via The Fresh Toast
 
“The inclusion of the SAFE Banking Act in the CARES 2 package is a positive development, but one that’s akin to applying a band-aid to a gaping wound,” NORML Political Director Justin Strekal told The Fresh Toast in a statement.

 

RELATED: How Drug Use Is Changing For Better—And Worse—Under Quarantine

“While larger, better capitalized players may be able to weather this storm, smaller cannabis businesses may not be able to do so absent some economic stimulus,” he continued. “By continuing to deny these small businesses eligibility to SBA assistance, it is possible that we could see an acceleration of the corporatization of the cannabis industry in a manner that is inconsistent with the values and desires of many within the cannabis space.”

The bill does include a provision that would help those with prior conviction receive access to SBA relief.

The House voted 321 to 103 in favor of the SAFE Banking Act in September. The bill has remained in the Senate Banking Committee ever since, although Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said a deal was close in February.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

The Cannabis Industry Mourns Loss Of CBD Advocate Charlotte Figi

Coronavirus

Feds Will Pay Scientists To Study Marijuana's Effects On COVID-19

Coronavirus

Cannabis Companies Donate Personal Protection Equipment To Frontline Health Care Workers