Coronavirus

Could Cannabis Heighten A Protein's Ability To Fight Viruses And Inflammation?

With the anti-inflammation properties of CBD and marijuana, it's only a matter of time before scientists start experimenting with THC's effects on the body and its genomes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Could Cannabis Heighten A Protein's Ability To Fight Viruses And Inflammation?
Image credit: Sefa Kart/Getty Images via The Fresh Toast

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast

Could marijuana and CBD be helped by a genomic parasite to decrease inflammation and viruses?  

Researchers at the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Aging Research of the University of Cologne, University of Texas Health Science Center and the Francis Crick Institute in London have made a significant discovery that offers insight into targeting viruses and inflammation alike through identifying a key protein called, ZBP1. 

Published in the journal Nature, the scientists found that ZBP1, a protein best known for defending against incoming viruses, is activated by sensing an unusual form of cellular genetic material (Z-nucleic acids), leading to cell death and inflammation.

RELATED: How Technology Will Keep Cannabis Afloat During The Pandemic

Found in Z-nucleic acids, ZBP1 is a cellular genetic material; double-strained DNA and RNA molecules with an, “unusual left-handed double helix structure.” Discovered over 4 decades ago, scientists have been attempting to understand how the protein unlocks a feature that harms viruses in its path. Once ZBP1 is activated, it can “sense” the genetic make-up of viruses, identifying threats and activating a kill sequence not only when a virus is present but when it meets its kryptonite: RIPK1, a protein stopping ZBP1.

ZBP1, not only seems to have a hand in helping the body fight viruses but seems to offer positive effects on inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. Experimenting on models of mice, researchers were able to showcase that the, “ZBP1 protein binds to double-stranded RNA,” explained Manolis Pasparakis, a professor in the study. “Just like during viral infection, sensing of Z-RNA produced by endogenous retroelements by ZBP1 could provide a potent trigger for cell death and inflammation, and cause disease.

RELATED: The Way Cannabis Helps Inflammation Is Pretty Amazing

These are early days and we have a long way to go, but understanding the underlying mechanisms may one day lead to novel therapies for human diseases.”

Microdosing: The Secret To A New Cannabis ExperiencePhoto by pcess609/Getty Images via The Fresh Toast

RELATED: Understanding The Importance Of Marijuana Studies And Outcomes

With the anti-inflammation properties of CBD and marijuana, it’s only a matter of time before scientists start experimenting with THC’s effects on the body and its genomes. Cited as a “novel anti-inflammatory,” cannabis has been researched for decades for its ability to heighten the body’s immune system and relax inflammation. A 2009 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Future Medicinal Chemistry, stated that, “The cannabinoid system has been shown both in vivo and in vitro to be involved in regulating the immune system through its immunomodulatory properties. Cannabinoids can either directly inhibit tumor growth or suppress inflammation and tumor angiogenesis.”

One thing is certain: With new medical research comes the ability to deeper understand the human body’s genetic makeup, offering key insights to how cells react. It’s a matter of if, not when scientists unlock the human body’s many secret abilities.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

The Cannabis Industry Mourns Loss Of CBD Advocate Charlotte Figi

Coronavirus

Feds Will Pay Scientists To Study Marijuana's Effects On COVID-19

Coronavirus

Cannabis Companies Donate Personal Protection Equipment To Frontline Health Care Workers