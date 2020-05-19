Free Webinar | June 3: How To Market Your Company In Uncertain Times

May 19, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join PR Guru Rosie Mattio to hear about wins and fails in marketing your cannabis business during a pandemic.

Attendees of this webinar will discover:

Why having a PR strategy is so important at this time.

The most important topics to hit on in your marketing right now (and the topics to avoid!)

The importance of B2B communication

Coming up with a crisis communication plan and team

Register Now

As founder and CEO of Mattio Communications, Rosie has built one of the longest running and biggest PR firms in the cannabis industry with over 35 marquee clients, including Canndescent, Headset, and Leaflink.