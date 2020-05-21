Education Is Key In Marketing Hemp Oil And CBD For Pets. Here's Why.

May 21, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Education is the crucial step in opening up consumer marketplaces for hemp-based products.

CEO and co-founder of SilverLeaf Global, Gil Laureiro’s career is deep-rooted in identifying innovative products. His work also ensures each is certified safe and effective prior to introducing the product into the market. Laureiro has been directly involved with guiding many products through the FDA clearance process. He is at it again.

A big believer in scientific, research-backed health benefits, Laureiro has immersed himself into hemp-based solutions.

RELATED: The 35 Most Influential Women In Cannabis

“What many people don’t realize is that the endocannabinoid system of all mammals — vertebrates and invertebrates — work the same,” said Laureiro. His company SilverLeaf Global is the foundational platform for NanoSol™ Pro and NanoSol™ Pet hemp-based products.

“Our goal for ourselves and our furry friends are safe and verifiable products that promote our cells to work optimally, also called 'cellular optimization,'" says Laureiro. "We accomplish cellular optimization through cellular supplementation and thereby, minimize cellular disruption. Said differently, NanoSol™ formula is designed to optimize cellular activity by minimizing endocannabinoid deficiencies.”

While many CBD producers have product lines for pets, Laureiro and his partners at NanoSol™ Pet set out at the onset to design and formulate hemp-based products intended to promote better health and lifestyle for our four-legged friends.

Laureiro says: “We want to educate the public about the health benefits of CBD for our pets. A large portion of our website and marketing efforts are focused on just this.” Research is still ongoing.

Green Entrepreneur spoke with SilverLeaf Global's Laureiro on why focusing on pets was the company's next move, what humans and our pets have in common, and how to find proper dosing.

Green Entrepreneur: Why did you get into CBD? Why pets?

Gil Laureiro: My co-founders and I have spent years advancing healthcare solutions pertaining to both human and pet medical markets. We expanded our business strategy in adopting hemp-based products due to their ability to non-invasively and significantly contribute to cellular optimization. Our hemp product initiative is directly influenced by our business development experience and expertise in the FDA cleared field of non-invasive cellular regenerative medical device solutions launched into the healthcare market.

Both non-invasive cellular regenerative medical devices and hemp-based products contain similarity in that they provide diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to both the animal and human medicine and health optimization markets. Like humans, animals as scientifically proven contain an endocannabinoid system and suffer similar symptoms when the endocannabinoid system becomes deficient.

How does an animal’s endocannabinoid system work?

Both humans and animals contain an endocannabinoid system (ECS), comprised of cannabinoid receptors, endocannabinoid molecules, and their metabolic enzymes. Together they comprise a crucial molecular system that the body uses to help maintain homeostasis.

The endocannabinoid system is recognized as an important modulatory system that directly affects the function of the brain, endocrine, and immune tissues. Cannabidiol hemp oil acts through cannabinoid receptors located on cells throughout an animal’s body, which address deficiencies of the endocannabinoid system.

RELATED: CBD For Dogs Is The Next Big Thing In The Supplement Industry

Cannabinoids affect the pet’s body, as they contain receptors that are made to bind to specific cannabinoid molecules.

How is the animal endocannabinoid system different than humans? How are they the same?

The human and animal endocannabinoid system very similar regarding its intended function and symptoms experienced from a deficiency. Hemp oil supplementation health benefits similar to animals and very much the same for humans.

Humans often don’t know if they are taking full spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp oil. Does this matter for animals?

Full Spectrum hemp oils, by definition, contain small trace amounts of THC and when the hemp is processed but the THC present is not filtered out. Broad Spectrum processes hemp a step further to ensure THC is removed and therefore when tested, no trace amounts of THC are detectable. Science tells us that any tracible amounts of THC ingested are cumulative and may be harmful and therefore, pets should only take broad-spectrum hemp oil.

To ensure you are buying a non-detect THC product, a Certificate of Analysis (COA) should accompany the product and the COA must be provided by a certifiable independent testing laboratory.

We know dosing for humans can sometimes be a matter of trial and error. What about hemp oil dosing for animals?

Pet dosing is calculated by weight and dosing should be clearly suggested on the product label. No different than humans, observing your pet during the first few weeks of dosing helps you determine if the applied dose is working, or possibly the dosing should be increased or decreased.

RELATED: 6 Convincing Reasons Why USDA Organic Certification For CBD Is The Trend To Watch

Do vets recommend hemp oil for pets?

Hemp oil recommendations by veterinarians vary from state to state. This said, there are a large number of veterinary practices that not only recommend hemp oil for pets but carry the product in their practice and sell directly to their clients. Many studies are being conducted due to the empirical evidence already obtained, that supplementing with hemp oil may contain a number of animal health benefits. The most common being inflammation and pain reduction.

The more these studies are made public or published, the more veterinarians will recommend hemp oil supplementation.