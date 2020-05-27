New York

NY Gov. Cuomo Says He'll Work To Pass Cannabis Legalization: 'It's A Complicated Issue'

"I believe we will, but we didn't get it done this last session because it's a complicated issue and it has to be done in a comprehensive way, " Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Image credit: Nico De Pasquale Photography | Getty Images

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced intention to enact cannabis legalization in the near future.

“I believe we will, but we didn't get it done this last session because it's a complicated issue and it has to be done in a comprehensive way, ” Cuomo said during a Friday press conference. 

Cuomo also said it was the federal government's obligation to financially aid the city at this time. Just as the airline and hotel industries are getting assistance, so should the city's health care workers, he said. 

Cuomo added that he was in favor of marijuana legalization and affirmed that he had worked arduously to pass that into law for years, but ultimately without success.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

