NY Gov. Cuomo Says He'll Work To Pass Cannabis Legalization: 'It's A Complicated Issue'

May 27, 2020 2 min read

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced intention to enact cannabis legalization in the near future.

“I believe we will, but we didn't get it done this last session because it's a complicated issue and it has to be done in a comprehensive way, ” Cuomo said during a Friday press conference.

Cuomo also said it was the federal government's obligation to financially aid the city at this time. Just as the airline and hotel industries are getting assistance, so should the city's health care workers, he said.

Cuomo added that he was in favor of marijuana legalization and affirmed that he had worked arduously to pass that into law for years, but ultimately without success.

