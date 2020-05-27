Free Webinar | July 1: What Every Cannabis Entrepreneur Should Know About Worker Safety
Join Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, as she shares her wisdom on keeping workers and customers safe during the pandemic.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Some topics she will touch on include:
- Safety tips during cultivation
- Safety tips for transfers
- The quarantining of cash
- Curbside pickup and in-store safety.
Julia brings an expertise in entrepreneurship, supply chain management and business development to the Aster team. Her personal interest in cannabis is rooted in her battle with chronic migraines, incorporating the plant with her prescribed routine to mitigate symptoms, balance equilibrium and chart a healthy course. Julia develops Aster's vision, ensuring the team is two steps ahead as the company scales. Julia's career began as a buyer for Bloomingdale's, giving her a solid foundation in retail and supply chain economics.