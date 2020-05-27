Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | July 1: What Every Cannabis Entrepreneur Should Know About Worker Safety

Join Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, as she shares her wisdom on keeping workers and customers safe during the pandemic.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | July 1: What Every Cannabis Entrepreneur Should Know About Worker Safety
Image credit: Luis Alvarez | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, as she shares her wisdom on keeping workers and customers safe during the pandemic.

Some topics she will touch on include:

  • Safety tips during cultivation
  • Safety tips for transfers
  • The quarantining of cash
  • Curbside pickup and in-store safety.

Register Now

Julia brings an expertise in entrepreneurship, supply chain management and business development to the Aster team. Her personal interest in cannabis is rooted in her battle with chronic migraines, incorporating the plant with her prescribed routine to mitigate symptoms, balance equilibrium and chart a healthy course. Julia develops Aster's vision, ensuring the team is two steps ahead as the company scales. Julia's career began as a buyer for Bloomingdale's, giving her a solid foundation in retail and supply chain economics. 

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | June 17: 5 Emerging Opportunities in the Post-Pandemic Cannabis Space

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar: Al Harrington On How To Be An Effective Leader

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | May 20: Al Harrington On How To Be An Effective Leader