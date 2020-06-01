California Dispensaries Hit Hard By Looters

June 1, 2020 3 min read

While the majority of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd were peaceful over the past few days, a number of looters targeted cannabis dispensaries in California, running away with thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

Cookies, a high-end cannabis shop on tony Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles was ransacked despite the presence of six armed guards. MedMen in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood was also cleaned out.

Other LA dispensaries that were reportedly looted include Sweetflower, LA Kush, and Sherbinskis. In Vallejo, a window was smashed at the Vallejo Holistic Health Center. About 10 plants were stolen until the looters were scared off several officers.

In Oakland, Magnolia Wellness was hit. “We lost nearly everything," wrote owner Debby Goldsberry on Facebook. "We will need help to rebuild. To be clear, this was not protesters or looters, these were armed criminals."

In San Francisco, reports of looting occurred at Mission Cannabis Club, California Street Cannabis Co, The Green Cross, Dr. Greenthumb's, The Apothcarium, Urbana, Moe Greens, and Grass Roots.

Despite the pain that these senseless robberies bring to business owners, some are showing compassion. Rapper and cannabis entrepreneur, Berner, who owns Cookies, wrote on Instagram: "It's extremely unfortunate what happened to our store tonight on Melrose. But as a human living in the world today I can't expect anything less until justice is served. We can rebuild our store but you can't bring someone back to life."

Cypress Hill's B-Real, who owns Dr. Greenthumb's, tweeted :

Today as a country we hit a low point. Rioting, looting and burning down business all during a pandemic isn’t going to make the change needed. It will only set us back. Protest peacefully and remove the instigators that aren’t there in the name of George Floyd — B Real ™ (@B_Real) May 31, 2020

But he also expressed his frustration and disapproval of President Trump's leadership, saying: "In the absence of proper leadership we are seeing the destructive nature of division like never before."

It is unclear whether any of these dispensaries will be covered by insurance, as many insurance companies shy away from the industry due to its Schedule 1 status.