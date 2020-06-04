People Are Adding Cannabis Plants To Their Coronavirus Victory Garden

June 4, 2020 4 min read

Around the world, people are spending more time at home because of lockdowns to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Many have found themselves with extra time, frayed nerves, depression, and anxiety. Some have discovered there’s nothing like a little gardening to provide a spot of pride and a dose comfort.

More interactive than streaming shows and with the added benefit of getting people outside, growing a coronavirus “victory garden” has become a movement in recent weeks. And, to add something a little special, many of those home gardens include cannabis.

The motivation to plant cannabis and other plants come from the same place—practicality with a dash of fear. Initially, some started growing gardens to have an extra supply of food in case the supply chain went sideways. While that hasn’t happened, people have rediscovered self-sufficiency.

Growing your own cannabis also offers hope, a sense of security in difficult times.

Coronavirus victory gardens have also provided dispensaries a business opportunity.

For many people, cannabis is a natural addition to a victory garden. They, too, initially had fears that the cannabis supply would run out. Even after those fears subsided, many have decided to grow their own cannabis, anyway.

No one knows for sure the exact number of new home growers, but here is a clue: sales at Hawthrone Gardening Company, a subsidiary of Scots Miracle-Gro, jumped 60 percent in the quarter that ended March 28 when compared to the same quarter in 2019, according to reporting by Quartz

The company is known for providing equipment cannabis growers need such as grow tents, lights, filters, and exhaust fans. Hawthorne General Manager Chris Hagedorn said on a May 6 earnings call: “We’re shipping more out the door at Hawthorne than we ever have before.”

San Diego-based dispensary Green Carpet Growing also is seeing a jump in customers, according to Quartz, after shifting sales online and offering tutorials on growing cannabis. It’s an approach many cannabis entrepreneurs would do well to follow.

Coronavirus gardens offer pleasure and a practical purpose.

For some people, growing a “victory garden” is a practical issue. Magazine editor Jaime Calder recently told Reuters she is growing a garden in the backyard of her Round Rock, Texas, home as a supplement to shopping. Her five-member family has planted collard greens, chard, onions, blackberries, watermelons and peppers.

“There’s no way this would sustain a family of five,” she said. “But we’re amping it up, so we can try and avoid the store a little more in the coming months.”

It’s a worldwide phenomenon. Reuters reported that Russians have taken to isolating in out-of-town cottages that have plots of land for growing vegetables. Rooftop farms are multiplying in Singapore. And Guy Barter of Britain’s Royal Horticultural Society said he’s had a five-fold increase in queries for advice on the society website.

He said the gardens also offer a chance for an education, especially for homes with kids. “Planting a few potatoes can be quite a revelation to a child,” he said.

Adding cannabis to victory gardens is smart, where legal.

Many states allow residents to grow cannabis at home for either medical or recreational purposes. Obviously, you want to check the laws in your area. Washington state, for example, does not allow home growing.

Some cannabis gardens started with concerns about not having access to cannabis on the market because state officials would not add dispensaries to “essential business” lists. That proved to be the case for a time in Massachusetts, although the state has recently started allowing dispensaries to reopen.

For others, growing marijuana is part of the fun, and the lockdowns have given them more time to get into their hobby. Speaking to Quartz, cannabis gardener Eric Bernstein said his homegrown weed is “the best marijuana I’ve ever smoked in my life. It’s so smooth.”

For those looking for the same experience, you can read all about the best cannabis cultivation practices. You also can read about the ongoing debate between growing cannabis indoors or outdoors, something that may have added significance in these days of “victory gardens.”

