5 Ways To Stay In Touch With People While Social Distancing

No matter where you live, it’s likely that your state is enforcing some sort of social distancing guidelines. These temporary measures are meant to be strict, keeping us from our friends and family in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, and they’re a sign of our troubled times. Although there’s no way of knowing how social activities will look in the future, we’ll most likely be spending more time at home as a way of reducing our contact with others and protecting our households from the virus.

Still, no matter how informed you are and how much you Zoom, many of us feel frustrated and lonely due to the current situation. The best option is to get creative with how we communicate with our friends and family. The happier we are with our social lives, the more likely it is we’ll have a positive outlook and disposition throughout this whole thing.

Here are 5 creative ways that’ll allow you to stay in touch with the people you miss most.

Keep your friends with you

We’re all tired of phone calls and video chats, but they’re the safest and most efficient way of staying in touch with the people you love. If you’re bored of the Zoom format, one thing you could try is to hang there with your friends while you do something else, like cook. If video chat parties aren’t your thing, try having personal calls and video chats with just your closest friends.

Get social on social media

Try socializing with other people on social media, whether it’s someone you’ve been following for years, a friend you haven’t spoken with in a long time, or a stranger who posted something cool. If you’re looking for something different and a space where you can interact with like-minded people, you could try joining a virtual chat room like the ones available on Discord or Slack.

Get comfortable with voice notes

Voice notes are a step above text messages and a step below phone calls. They’re a good balance for those who don’t enjoy phone call but are craving a bit more contact with others. Voice notes are a great option since you can record and listen to them while doing other things. It’s as easy as downloading an app on your phone.

Join virtual events

Small businesses, schools and communities are getting creative with social distancing, creating plenty of virtual events that celebrate all sorts of things from holidays to happy hours. As the days pass and people grow more comfortable with this new way of communicating, more events of this type will appear that will bring a little normalcy to our lives.

Be aware of your state’s guidelines

The coronavirus pandemic has affected states to different degrees. Be aware of what your community leaders are saying and be sure to comply with their guidelines. If it’s possible to meet up with others by following social distance guidelines and occupying open spaces, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t catch up with those who live nearby. Get informed and try to adapt to this new reality as best as you can.