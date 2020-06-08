social justice

21 Black Documentaries, Podcasts, And Books To Expand Anti-Racist Education

Weedmaps News compiled a list of books, documentaries, and podcasts that speak to the racial injustice, police brutality, and long-lasting pain felt by Black people in the United States.
Image credit: Clay Banks/Unsplash

3 min read
This story originally appeared on Weedmaps

“In order to stand with us, and people who look like me, you have to be educated on issues that pertain to me, fully educated so you can feel the full level of pain so that you can have full understanding,” said Emmanuel Acho. The NFL athlete and TV personality addressed white people in a video that quickly went viral, advocating for more listening and educating ourselves as we work to fight racism and police brutality. 

As protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis continue to spread throughout cities and communities in the U.S., many are left wondering how they can help fight anti-black police brutality.

RELATED: Black-Owned Cannabis Businesses You Can Support Right Now

Along with calls to protest and donate resources and funds to organizations built to combat systemic racism, there has been a steady drumbeat pushing the message that it isn't enough to simply not be racist — you have to be actively anti-racist.

This notion isn't exactly new. In fact, there is an entire book dedicated to this, aptly called How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American. The idea is that non-Black Americans first need to familiarize themselves with the Black experience in the United States before they can effectively use their privilege, resources, and platforms to enact meaningful change in our communities and culture. 

There are a variety of ways for people to educate themselves on the experience of Black people in the U.S., but perhaps the quickest, easiest way for people to get started is by turning to the Black voices who have told Black stories in various media for decades. 

We compiled a list of books, documentaries, and podcasts that speak to the racial injustice, police brutality, and long-lasting pain felt by Black people in order for you to educate yourself so that you can begin to have a fuller understanding. 

Books

Documentaries/Films 

Podcasts

List curated by Russell James. Written by Nic Juarez. Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

We stand with the Black community against systemic racism and police brutality. We have a Black Lives Matter page with resources for how to get involved and stay safe. Be anti-racist. Organize. Vote. Make change happen.

